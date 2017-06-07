Oil prices plunge on surprise inventory build

Oil prices plunged as much as 4.9% Wednesday as worries over a global supply glut flared after data showed an unexpected increase in crude oil inventories last week alongside higher-than-expected refined product supplies.

Crude stockpiles rose by 3.3 million barrels last week, the Energy Department reported, compared to Wall Street’s expectation for a decline of 3.46 million barrels. The figures added fuel to growing concerns OPEC’s production cuts wouldn’t be enough to offset growing U.S. output thanks to contributions from American shale players.

OPEC last month pledged to cut its output by nearly 1.8 million barrels per day in an effort to alleviate the market’s oversupply. However, some worry growing tension between OPEC rivals could weaken that agreement. Earlier this week, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia – OPEC’s largest producer –severed diplomatic and transport ties with Qatar.

“OPEC could face a brewing political crisis as two key members have broken diplomatic ties with Qatar,” said Eklavya Gupte, S&P Global Platts senior editor of Europe and Africa oil news. “In the past, the group has managed to put aside political rivalries to focus on production management, but geopolitical risk is always something that bears watching within OPEC.”

The Energy Information Agency also reported gasoline stockpiles jumped by 4.36 million barrels compared to expectations for a slight gain, while distillate supplies rose by 3.32 million barrels, suggesting the summer driving season may be off to a slow start.

The risk-off reaction in the oil market sent West Texas Intermediate crude prices, the U.S. benchmark, plunging to just above $46 per barrel, its lowest level since May. Meanwhile, international Brent crude prices also dropped about 4% to $48.30 a barrel. The move put pressure on U.S. energy stocks, sending the S&P 500’s energy sector down 1.3%, the worst performer of the 11 industry groups.