GM shareholders widely reject stock-split proposal

General Motors (GM) shareholders easily defeated a proposal to split the automaker’s stock into two classes and backed all 11 board members at an annual meeting Tuesday.

Continue Reading Below

A mere 9% of investors voted for the stock-split plan, which was put on the table by activist hedge-fund manager David Einhorn. Excluding shares owned by Einhorn’s Greenlight Capital (GLRE), the plan was struck down by 96% of the vote.

In another win for GM in the activist fight, each of its 11 directors were re-elected with between 84% and 99% of the vote, according to the company.

Einhorn, who controls a 3.6% stake in GM, wanted to create two classes of common stock focused separately on quarterly dividends and earnings growth, saying the move would lift the stock price. GM argued that creating dual stock classes would threaten its credit rating and provide no benefits for its core businesses.