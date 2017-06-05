U.S., Mexico avert potential trade war with sugar deal: Report

Mexico and the U.S. Commerce Department reached a deal Monday to settle a dispute over the contentious sugar trade between the two countries, according to a report by Reuters, potentially paving the way for a smoother path toward reworking NAFTA later this year.

Details were not immediately available as to the terms of the agreement, however a press conference was expected later Monday evening after the details were finalized, according to the Reuters report.

The Trump administration set a June 5 deadline for a renegotiation of sugar prices before the White House planned to slap Mexican sugar imports with heavy tariffs, as well as anti-dumping and countervailing duties, the Commerce Department said last month.

The negotiations addressed a 2014 agreement that eliminated steep anti-dumping subsidies on Mexican sugar and instead supplemented them with a price floor, preventing a trade war at the time. U.S. refiners requested a review of the policy last year, claiming the agreement failed to stop Mexican producers from undercutting U.S. businesses. Mexican farmers have hit back in recent months, saying the United States is dumping high-fructose corn syrup into their markets.

The sugar trade has been one of the most contentious cross-border commerce activities between the United States and Mexico under the North American Free Trade Agreement, or NAFTA.

The White House said last month it intends to renegotiate NAFTA following a 90-day review period. Many experts believe both governments, as well as Canada, are watching the sugar deal as a bellwether of what is to come when the three countries meet to work out a new trade deal.

The Trump administration has taken a hardline approach to what it perceives as trade imbalances with other countries as well. It has cracked down on steel dumping from China, as well as soft lumber imports from Canada, among other commodities.