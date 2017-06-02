US adds 138K jobs in May as jobless rate falls

The U.S. economy added fewer jobs than expected in May as the labor force participation and unemployment rates declined.

Continue Reading Below

U.S. employers added 138,000 net new jobs to the rolls last month, below forecasts for 185,000 jobs, data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed Friday. The labor force participation rate ticked down to 62.7% from 62.9% the month prior while the jobless rate also declined to 4.3% from 4.4%.

Average hourly earnings, a closely-watched metric, rose 0.2% during the month, as expected, putting year-over-year wage gains at 2.5%.

Job gains in March were revised down to 50,000 from 79,000 while April’s figures were also lowered to 174,000 from 211,000.

Despite the headline miss in May, job creation last month was above the three-month average of 121,000 jobs. The data add fuel to the idea America’s labor market is at or near full employment – an important factor for the Federal Reserve as it continues on its path to normalizing monetary policy.

“Today’s jobs report reflects that the labor market is tightening, and there’s not as much room for slack as the economy reaches full employment….it’s tough to continue to add 200,000 jobs each month with our unemployment rate below 5%,” said Steve Rick, chief economist at CUNA Mutual Group.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

The jobs report could give the central bank more confidence to raise rates by a quarter percentage point at its policy meeting later this month, and bolster expectations for a slight rebound in economic growth for the second quarter after a sluggish start to the year.

Friday’s figures come a day after payroll processor ADP reported the private sector added 253,000 jobs last month, far outpacing Wall Street’s expectations for a gain of 185,000 jobs. Strength came from business services – which includes technical services, and management and support services positions – which saw the strongest monthly increase since 2014.