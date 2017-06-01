Auto sales get a boost from Memorial Day discounts

Consumers capitalized on Memorial Day deals for trucks and sport-utility vehicles, driving U.S. auto sales in May.

Detroit’s Big Three reported mixed results on Thursday, as Ford (F) beat expectations with a 2.2% increase in sales compared to May 2016, thanks in part to F-Series truck sales that posted their best May in 13 years. General Motors (GM), the nation’s largest automaker by sales, booked a 1.3% decline in the latest month. Fiat Chrysler’s (FCAU) sales slipped about 1%.

Elsewhere, Honda (HMC) reported a 1% improvement in May sales, noting that SUVs led the way. Toyota (TM) sales edged 0.5% lower, and Nissan’s sales jumped 3% on record demand for its trucks and crossovers.

On a conference call with analysts, Ford’s Mark LaNeve, vice president of U.S. marketing, sales and service, said early results pointed to a flat month for the industry following several months of disappointing sales.

Automakers have grappled with softer consumer demand this year, prompting them to offer steeper discounts.

“While demand for new vehicles is still relatively strong, it’s a bit of smoke and mirrors. Dealers and OEMs really pushed the deals over the holiday weekend to prop up their May numbers,” Jessica Caldwell, executive director of industry analysis at Edmunds, said in an email. “Incentives were up sharply, and it seems automakers are putting more cash on the hood to nudge car shoppers to buy versus lease.”

According to Edmunds data, finance incentives rose 33% year-over-year in May, while lease incentives were up 28%. Cash discounts climbed 18%.