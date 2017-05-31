Aetna to move Connecticut headquarters after more than 150 years

Health insurance company Aetna confirmed rumors it was looking to relocate its long-established Hartford, Connecticut headquarters Wednesday, though no new destination has been decided on, according to the company.
“We are in negotiations with several states regarding a headquarters relocation, with the goal of broadening our access to innovation and the talent that will fill knowledge economy-type positions. We remain committed to our Connecticut-based employees and the Hartford campus, and hope to have a final resolution by early summer,” an Aetna spokesperson said in a statement to FOX Business.
Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin called Aetna’s exit “a hard blow for the state,” in a statement Wednesday. The health insurer has maintained its flagship location in the city for more than 150 years and employs about 6,000 people in the state.
