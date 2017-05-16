Ford to Cut Global Workforce Roughly 10%

Ford Motor is planning substantial cuts to its global workforce amid Chief Executive Officer Mark Fields's drive to boost profits and address the auto maker's sliding stock price, according to people briefed on the plan.

The move comes as Ford targets $3 billion in cost cuts for 2017, a plan aimed at improving profitability in 2018 even as U.S. auto sales plateau. Ford's share price has suffered during Mr. Fields's three-year tenure, and the company's market value has slipped far behind Tesla and General Motors.

The job cuts, expected to be outlined as early as this week, largely target salaried employees and aim to reduce the global head count by an equivalent of about 10%, these people said. It is unclear if the plan includes cuts to the hourly workforce at Ford's U.S. factories and plants that are abroad.

"We remain focused on the three strategic priorities that will create value and drive profitable growth, which include fortifying the profit pillars in our core business, transforming traditionally underperforming areas of our core business and investing aggressively, but prudently, in emerging opportunities," Ford said in a statement.

Ford has 200,000 employees globally, half of which work in North America. Deep cuts in the U.S. could trigger political backlash due to the role the auto industry played during the campaign and early tenure of President Donald Trump.

