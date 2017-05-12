Consumer Spending Rises in April as Shoppers Head Online

Despite this week’s carnage in retail-sector stocks after disappointing same-store sales from a slew of department-store chains including JCPenney (JCP), Nordstrom (JWN) and Macy’s (M), data from the U.S. government on Friday show shoppers are still spending – just not in physical retail stores.

Last month, overall retail sales rose 0.4% as spending in non-store retailers jumped 1.4% from the month prior, and 11.9% from the same time in 2016.

Excluding the volatile auto component, sales rose 0.3% compared to an expected 0.5% pick up.

Meanwhile, data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed consumer prices rose 0.2%, matching Wall Street expectations. Excluding the food and energy components, sales rose 1.9%, virtually in line with the 2% expectation.