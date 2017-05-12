Brooks Brothers Discloses Year-Long Data Breach

As massive cyber-attacks struck at least 74 countries across the globe Friday, U.S. retailer Brooks Brothers announced it was the victim of a separate data breach.

Brooks Brothers said Friday that customer payment information was compromised at some of its retail locations. The hack took place over 11 months and customers who visited certain stores in the U.S. or Puerto Rico between April 4, 2016 and March 1, 2017 could be vulnerable. Customers affected are at risk of having had credit card data including names, account numbers, expiration dates and verification codes stolen.

A notice from the company added that no “sensitive” personal information was compromised, indicating social security numbers were safe. Customers who purchased items online are not at risk.

Brooks Brothers said malicious software was installed into some of its payment processing systems, adding the threat has since been completely eliminated.

On Friday, Europe and Asia were hit by continent-wide cyber-attacks, where hackers used technology that was reportedly developed by the National Security Agency as an attack vehicle. U.S. retailer FedEx (FDX) announced Friday it was included among the organizations affected by the massive breach.