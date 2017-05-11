Macy's Shares Plunge on 1Q Earnings Miss

Investors punished Macy’s (M) on Thursday morning, sending shares down more than 11% in the pre-market after a big first-quarter earnings miss.

The department-store operator revealed revenues of $5.34 billion in the first three months of the year, a 7.5% drop from the same period a year prior and below forecasts for $5.47 billion. At the same time, sales at stores open at least a year – a key metric for retailers –dropped 4.6%, its ninth-straight quarter of declines. Adjusted earnings per share dropped 40% from a year ago to 24 cents, missing expectations for 35 cents.

CEO Jeff Gennette, who officially took the reins from Terry Lundgren on March 23, said Macy’s financial results were consistent with the company’s expectations, and vowed it is on track to meet 2017 guidance, encouraged by performance of the companies pilot programs in categories including women’s shoes, fine jewelry, furniture and mattresses.

“In 2017 we are focused on taking actions to stabilize our brick and mortar business, including the testing and iteration of additional pilot programs in order to bring them to scale in future years,” he said. “At the same time, we will invest to aggressively grow our digital and mobile business, while continuing the integration of our online and offline experience.”

Macy’s shares have fallen more than 18% so far this year as investors doubt the progress of the company’s turnaround efforts. In recent years, consumers have upended the retail game, opting to make purchases online rather than visiting physical stores. Macy’s has struggled to regain its footing in the shifting landscape, opting to close or repurpose some of its existing stores while adding more technology offerings in-store and online in an effort to lure younger generations through the doors.

The company affirmed its full-year guidance for same-store sales declines between 2% and 3% alongside a 3.2% to 4.3% decline in total sales. Earnings per share are forecast between $3.37 and $3.62.