Mylan’s Board Needs to be Disinfected, Says the ‘Erin Brockovich’ of Food Allergies

AllergyKids Foundation Founder Robyn O’Brien on Wednesday weighed in on Mylan Chairman Robert Coury and why there may be a “monopoly” on EpiPens.

The Mylan Chairman received compensation of $97.6 million for transitioning off the board of directors.

“[Robert Coury] oversaw was a congressional investigation that suddenly went quiet. We’ve got Medicaid and Medicare fraud that has occurred, and we’ve got lawsuits, class action lawsuits that are aiming at this company right now,” she told FOX Business’ Liz Claman. “The other thing that Coury did was he executed that tax inversion which relocated Mylan’s headquarters overseas so they can avoid paying taxes here in the U.S.”

O’Brien who is referred to as the “Erin Brockovich of food allergies,” believes there is a “monopoly” in place by Mylan that is preventing other companies from entering the market.

“The process through the FDA for companies that are trying to bring auto injectors onto the market was restricted…So they were able to use the legal courts to try and prevent and block competition. So I think if we’re going to have a competitive market place if we are going to keep the prices down there’s got to be lower barriers to entry.”

O’Brien added, “I think investors would be smart to do what Wells Fargo did, clean out that board and start over.”

