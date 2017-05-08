Bill Gates Bullish on U.S. Economy

Two of the world’s richest minds told FOX Business’ Liz Claman that they are bullish on the U.S. economy and outlined the risks that may affect future growth.

“Right now, the U.S. economy is doing well. Innovation in the U.S. is doing well. I think this is, you know, a period where the U.S. formula looks great,” former Microsoft Co-Founder Bill Gates said.

Berkshire Hathaway Chairman & CEO Warren Buffett weighed in on the biggest risks to the stock market in a post Berkshire Hathaway annual meeting interview which took place in Omaha Saturday.

“A public that gets overexcited about stocks, at some point, becomes the biggest risk to a stock market,” he said.

Gates classified the threat from North Korea and the risks of pandemics as “high impact, low risk.”

“Any type of war, particularly [when] nuclear weapons are involved, is a risk. Pandemic, whether it’s naturally caused or intentionally caused is one that I’ve been sort of encouraging people to think about more, put more resource on,” he said.