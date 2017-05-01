Rare Ty Cobb Baseball Cards Fetch $3M

Seven rare Ty Cobb baseball cards that were discovered last year in a paper bag sold for a combined $3 million, according to memorabilia dealer MINT State.
Continue Reading Below
The “Lucky 7 Find” hit the auction block after a family living in the rural South found the cards when cleaning their great-grandparents’ home. The cards, issued from 1909 to 1911, are extremely rare. Only 22 are known to exist.
By October, four of the Lucky 7 cards exchanged hands in private sales, and one of those cards was put back up for sale in an online auction. The top card, considered to be in very good to excellent condition, reportedly sold for $1 million to $2 million.
MINT State said it could not disclose individual card values, citing the confidentiality of each sale.
The collection’s total value of $3 million falls short of an estimated $5 million.
The family was initially unsure of how much the cards could be worth, but they were familiar with the potential value of Cobb memorabilia after seeing another rare find featured on the FOX Business Network show, “Strange Inheritance.”
More from FOX Business
- Elon Musk's SpaceX Launches Spy Satellite, Breaks Up Lockheed-Boeing Stronghold
- Trump Warms to Big Tech, Creates Council to Modernize Outdated U.S. Systems
- Kentucky Derby Betting Odds: Classic Empire, Always Dreaming Among Favorites
- NRA Offers Insurance to Gun Owners Who Shoot in Self Defense
- Mnuchin on Fannie And Freddie Funds Used to Pay for ObamaCare: It's True
What do you think?
Click the button below to comment on this article.