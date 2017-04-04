After Topping Ford, Tesla's Stock Value Overtakes GM

A day after racing past Ford (F), Tesla’s (TSLA) market value topped General Motors (GM) on Tuesday.
The electric car maker has enjoyed a robust rally this week, thanks to a new disclosure that Tesla delivered a quarterly record of about 25,000 vehicles globally. That reflects a 69% increase year-over-year.
Shares climbed to another record high Tuesday of $304 a share. Tesla was up 1.1% at $301.74 in midday trading, valuing the company at $52.7 billion. GM’s market capitalization sits at $49.7 billion.
Ford is now the third-most valuable U.S. automaker with a market cap of $45.5 billion. The company’s stock is down 10.7% over the past year, while GM is up 14.8% over the same period.
Tesla has rallied 22% in 12 months, gaining roughly 41% since the start of 2017.
Although Tesla is now valued more than GM and Ford, sales of the Model S and Model X are just a fraction of what Detroit’s largest automakers deliver.
GM’s first-quarter sales totaled 689,521 vehicles in the U.S. alone. Ford sold 617,302 vehicles during the first three months of 2017.
