The Philadelphia Federal Reserve's gauge of regional manufacturing activity rose more than expected in March to a reading of 17.5 from 11.1 in February.

Continue Reading Below

The new orders component was up to 38.6 from 38 last month, while prices paid jumped to 40.7 from 29.9 and employment rose to 17.5 from 11.1.

This is a breaking news story, please check back for updates.