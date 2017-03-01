Mnuchin: Stock Market Shows People Believe in Trump’s Agenda

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin gave the FOX Business Network an inside look at the administration’s economic agenda. “The number one thing that the president and I are focused on is economic growth,” he said.

Mnuchin, who has been involved in the financial sector for over 30 years, believes that the markets are generally unpredictable on a day-to-day basis.

However, the Dow Jones Industrial Average has reached new highs, which many people are associating with the presidential election. Mnuchin sees this rise in the markets as a vote of confidence from the American people in President Trump.

“What is important here is that the market is showing you that people believe in the president’s agenda,” he told the FOX Business Network’s Neil Cavuto.

He added: “I think you couldn’t see a stronger indicator of people liking the president’s economic policies, the president’s political policies and a vote of confidence in the president.”

Mnuchin recently met up with Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen, honoring a tradition that the two officials get together each week.

“I look forward to working with her…We spoke for over an hour yesterday, we covered a lot of topics, we got a lot of work to do together. I left the meeting being incredibly comfortable and how we can work together and what she is doing over at the Fed and I look forward to continuing those conversations with her,” he said.

Mnuchin said that the Treasury needs to work collaboratively with other departments in the government to educate young people on how long-term investing opportunities can benefit them in the future.

“You should invest for the long term. Again, if you are investing for 5, 10, 20 years, I think there is no better investment than the U.S. stock market.”