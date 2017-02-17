Unilever's Rejection of Kraft Heinz Mega Bid Takes a Bite Out of Food Stocks

A food fight might be brewing on Wall Street.

Continue Reading Below

Unilever (UN), whose large U.S. brands include Lipton iced tea, Dove soap and Ben & Jerry’s ice cream, roundly rejected a proposed $143 billion takeover approach on Friday made by Warren Buffett-backed Kraft Heinz (KHC), saying the deal “fundamentally undervalues” the company.

“Unilever rejected the proposal as it sees no merit, either financial or strategic, for Unilever’s shareholders. Unilever does not see the basis for any further discussions,” the company said in a statement.

Despite the firm stance, it appears Kraft Heinz isn’t backing down.

The maker of Velveeta cheese, Heinz ketchup, Kool-Aid, Cool Whip and Oscar Mayer meats, said it “look[s] forward to working to reach [an] agreement on the terms of a transaction,” though it added there’s no certainty another formal proposal will be made. A combination of the two companies would bring together some of the most well-known consumer brands in the world, and would be the second-largest transaction on record, surpassing 2015’s mega merger between beer giants SAB Miller and Anheuser Busch (BUD), according to data from Dealogic.

“The main benefits from such a deal would be major cost reduction as head offices and regional management could be merged. There would also be some purchasing benefits from increased buying power,” said John Colley, a Professor of Practice at Warwick Business School.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Still, he said any possible marriage hinges on how much Kraft Heinz is willing to pay, whether benefits of such a transaction will be passed along to shareholders (who will have to approve the deal), and how regulatory bodies would view a combined company’s sizable market power.

What’s more, a merger of the two brands could prove to be cumbersome. In that respect, Stifel analyst Christopher Growe called the possible acquisition “sloppy.”

“We don’t see the logic or the opportunity around this transaction, at least in relation to a large-scale packaged food company,” Growe said in a note. “Kraft Heinz prize scale and operating efficiency and given Unilever’s varied brands, categories, and assets, this just seems to be a difficult business to integrate and manage,” he explained while also noting Unilever’s emerging markets business is an attractive hook for Kraft Heinz.

While news of the failed bid sent Kraft Heinz shares leaping 7.7%, Unilever’s rebuff knocked other food-industry titans -- including Mondelez (MDLZ), General Mills (GIS), Kellogg (K) and Campbell’s Soup Company (CPB).

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg

Growe said Oreo-cookie maker Mondelez has been eyed as a possible takeover target for Kraft Heinz, and that was likely a key factor biting the food group overall in early trade.

“While this potential transaction does not count out a future acquisition of these businesses, it certainly delays the potential at least a couple years,” he said.