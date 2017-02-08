Despite Protests, Keystone Pipeline on Path to Completion

Organizations on both sides of the oil pipeline debate are reacting to President Donald Trump’s decision to restart the Dakota Access and Keystone XL projects.

The Standing Rock Sioux Tribe of North Dakota is planning a march on Washington, D.C. this week in hopes to stopping the completion of the pipeline that runs under a Missouri River reservoir in the Peace Garden State. However, the Army Corps of Engineers announced Tuesday it will allow the completion of the remainder of the 1,172-mile controversial pipeline.

In an interview on the FOX Business Network’s Countdown to the Closing Bell, Andrew Black, president and CEO of the Association of Oil Pipelines, said sanity has been restored to the oil pipeline approval process after satisfying federal and state laws.

“Soon, lower-costing American energy can move toward the millions of people who will benefit from it,” Black said.

A coalition of U.S. military veterans, along with the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe, vow to prevent the completion of the $3.8 billion project by standing between the pipelines and the workers.

“I am staying even though I am freezing,” an Army veteran told FOX Business’ Jeff Flock.

Black said the American public has the right to speak up about the Dakota Access and Keystone XL oil pipelines and stressed that pipeline operators encourage such voices.

“The route for Dakota Access was altered 140 times to address things that came during that concern,” Black said. “Pipelines have broad support from the public generally and in the case of the Dakota Access support in North Dakota and the along the right of way.”

The Association of Oil Pipelines CEO said he welcomes peaceful protests, as long as they are not endangering the welfare of people or property.

“There’s a place for participation in this public process, but people in North Dakota have gotten hurt, property has been damaged or destroyed and the environment has hurt. That’s not how opposition to public infrastructure projects should occur in this country,” Black said.