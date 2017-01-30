Portfolio Diversification in an Age of Heightened Uncertainty

Investors are smart: They believe markets don’t throw-up vagaries, but rather brutal concreteness. And they expect their investments to fall-in line.

My personal investment thesis is to presume the unassumed. Society is changing but pollster’s procedures have not; economies are evolving and the investment methodology of econometricians and analysts are old and dusty. This was proved last year with surprise outcomes of Brexit and the U.S. election – both of which captivated the world and upended global markets.

The S&P 500’s post-election rally rests largely on noise rather than signal versus expectation. Underneath, the chasm between them is cracking. How much higher can an economy at full-capacity possibly run? We are awash with capital without productivity? Knowledge is cheap and people are even cheaper? These questions and others will eventually need to be paid by someone and like all market shifts it will continue to lurk like a thief in the night until it’s too late. There is no better time to exchange a volatile future for the shape given by an extremely diversified investment portfolio.

We know that markets are lived in forward time, but only understood in backward time. And we all know there is no greater affliction than people’s faith in their ability to forecast the future. Investors can look to managed futures funds to help reduce their exposure to risk. It is the transparency and liquidity that make active risk management and exposure diversification possible.

Relative to equities, managed futures have exhibited a measurable negative correlation in equity bear markets, particularly during prolonged stressed market environments, and a positive correlation or non-correlation in equity bull markets.

Here are some questions and clarifications to consider about managed futures as a portfolio diversifier:

