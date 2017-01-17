Marc Faber: Good Times Ahead for Precious Metals

Stocks have rallied since Donald Trump’s election win, but will the trend continue or should investors begin reallocating their investments before the momentum turns bearish? “Gloom, Boom & Doom Report” Editor Marc Faber appeared on the FOX Business Network to discuss his outlook for the markets and how investors should adjust their portfolios.

When host Stuart Varney asked, “Are you calling for a huge selloff in the near future?” Faber responded: “Well, not necessarily in the near future but I think that if you look at the valuation of stocks, they’re high. If you look at the valuation of the U.S. dollar, it is high.”

But Faber had a much more bullish prediction for precious metals.

“There is a lot of liquidity in the world and I believe that whatever you think, the liquidity will move into precious metals in the next three to six months,” he said.

Faber recommends investors look to add precious metals to their portfolios, telling Varney, “I would be long gold shares, silver shares, platinum.”

He also sees Treasury bonds as a buy for investors.

“The sentiment is much too optimistic about stocks, but far too pessimistic about bonds. And I would probably as a trade buy some Treasury bonds in the U.S.”