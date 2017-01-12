Amazon Sees Rapid Job Growth, Plans 100K New U.S. Jobs

Amazon.com (AMZN) announced on Thursday an ambitious plan to rapidly expand its workforce in the U.S.

Continue Reading Below

The e-commerce giant said it will hire 100,000 new full-time employees over the next 18 months, boosting its domestic workforce to 280,000 people. That reflects a 56% surge compared to the end of 2016. In 2011, Amazon had 30,000 employees in the U.S.

All of the 100,000 new jobs will include full benefits, Amazon said. Many of the job openings will be found in Amazon fulfillment centers that are under construction in Texas, California, Florida, New Jersey and other states.

In Amazon’s hometown of Seattle, the company is spreading its wings. Amazon headquarters will cover more than 30 buildings and 10 million square feet in downtown Seattle following the completion of an ongoing expansion project.

Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos said Amazon’s job growth coincides with investments in cloud technology, machine learning and advanced logistics, in addition to new fulfillment centers.

“Innovation is one of our guiding principles at Amazon, and it’s created hundreds of thousands of American jobs. These jobs are not just in our Seattle headquarters or in Silicon Valley—they’re in our customer service network, fulfillment centers and other facilities in local communities throughout the country,” Bezos said.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Amazon shares rose 0.7% to $804.18 in early morning trading.