Photos: Views of T. Boone Pickens' Mesa Vista Ranch
T. Boone Pickens puts his 65,000-acre Mesa Vista Ranch up for sale
T. Boone Pickens has put his ranch up for sale with an asking price of 250million

(Mesa Vista Ranch)

T. Boone Pickens refers to his ranch as "the oasis in the Texas Panhandle"

(Mesa Vista Ranch)

The interior at the Mesa Vista Ranch

(Mesa Vista Ranch)

An office at the Mesa Vista Ranch

(Mesa Vista Ranch)

Mesa Vista Ranch airfield

(Mesa Vista Ranch)

An aerial view of the Mesa Vista Ranch

(Mesa Vista Ranch)

T. Boone Pickens

(Mesa Vista Ranch)

A chapel at the Mesa Vista Ranch

(Mesa Vista Ranch)

A conference room at the Mesa Vista Ranch

(Mesa Vista Ranch)

An entrance to the Mesa Vista Ranch

(Mesa Vista Ranch)

Balcony view of the Mesa Vista Ranch

(Mesa Vista Ranch)

A barn at the Mesa Vista Ranch

(Mesa Vista Ranch)

Home theater at the Mesa Vista Ranch

(Mesa Vista Ranch)

More From Our Sponsors