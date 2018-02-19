On Our Radar

'Patriotic' dating site for straight, Trump-supporting singles vows to make 'dating great again'

A dating site that promises to “make dating great again” matches Trump-supporting singles looking for love.

“We believe that by matching patriotic and political viewpoints as a foundation of the relationship, it will allow one to focus on what really matters -- conversation, commonalities and if all goes well, courting.” TrumpDating states on its homepage.

Its main picture shows a man wearing a backwards red “Trump” cap being hugged from behind by a woman wearing a pink “make America great again” hat. The site touts 100% free registration but only allows “straight” men and women to join.  

Politics has become a  contentious issue for single men and women looking for love. A survey released by Tinder last year found that 71% of  online daters consider differing politics to be a deal breaker, as compared to 66% of singles who don’t date online.

This isn’t the only site for single Trump-backers -- TrumpSingles also caters to supporters.

