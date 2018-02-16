Florida shooting: Bulletproof backpack sales spike

Bulletproof backpack sales are spiking this week in the aftermath of the deadly shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

Continue Reading Below

Bullet Blocker, a Massachusetts-based company that manufactures Kevlar-reinforced backpacks, jackets and other bulletproof products, has sold hundreds of backpacks since the attack killed 17 people on Wednesday. Company founder Joe Curran estimates that sales have increased by 30% to 40% compared to normal volume, with backpacks selling for anywhere from $225 to $500.

Curran said he started Bullet Blocker out of a desire to protect his two young children after the deadly shootings at Virginia Tech in 2007 and Columbine High School in 1999. Bullet Blocker products are mostly made to order. A bulletproof insert that fits into standard backpacks is another top seller, he added.

“My hope is that the children will be able to protect themselves and have a sense of security,” Curran told FOX Business. “The business has grown over the last 11 years and the Florida tragedy only solidifies my reasons for starting it.”

TMZ was first to report about Bullet Blocker’s sales spike.

Authorities say Nikolas Cruz, a 19-year-old former student at Douglas High School who was expelled for behavioral issues, opened fire on the students and employees with a rifle. Cruz faces 17 counts of premediated murder and is being held without bail.