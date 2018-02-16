On Our Radar

Considering buying a home? Here are the best tips

Lifestyle and Budget

NerdWallet.com personal finance analyst Kimberly Palmer on credit card travel perks and how to create a five-year plan to homeownership. video

Five-year plan to homeownership

NerdWallet.com personal finance analyst Kimberly Palmer on credit card travel perks and how to create a five-year plan to homeownership.

  • 1. Calculate how much you can afford

    Calculate how much you can afford

    Before you begin saving for a home, set a realistic goal about what’s in your budget, Palmer said. That includes narrowing down neighborhoods you want to live in and being realistic about the size of the home you want to purchase. Be sure to factor in the moving expenses and closing costs.

  • 2. Budget, and begin setting your money aside

    Budget, and begin setting your money aside

    Once you calculate your budget, set up an automated savings account in order to reach your down payment goal. Each month, set aside a certain amount of money to ensure you’re making steady progress. “The best way to do that is to start early,” she said.

  • 3. Improve your credit score

    Improve your credit score

    The mortgage rate you receive on your home is hugely dependent on your credit score -- so do everything in your power to make sure that it’s a good one, Palmer suggested. That often entails being extra diligent about paying your bills on time to slowly increase your score. “A bad credit score could mean a higher interest rate, or even the denial of your home loan application,” she said.

Continue Reading Below

What do you think?

Click the button below to comment on this article.

Show comments