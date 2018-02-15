School teachers should be trained and armed: Judge Napolitano

U.S. schools should follow an Israeli practice of training and arming teachers, according to Judge Napolitano.

“You can’t keep a lunatic from wanting to kill somebody,” Napolitano told FOX Business’ Stuart Varney on “Varney & Co.” “The only way to stop this is by superior fire power.”

Nikolas Cruz is accused of slaying 17 people with a powerful firearm after entering Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla.

The shooting is the 25th most fatal shooting at a U.S. elementary, middle or high school since—and including—the 1999 Columbine High School massacre in which 15 people were killed.

Napolitano is in favor of U.S. schools following the Israeli security practice requiring guards at schools and permitting certain individuals to carry firearms.

“They are teachers … who have been trained and practice every week and silently, stealthfully, not ostentatiously carry a gun,” he said.