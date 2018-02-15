Fmr. NFL star on Florida school shooting: Get God back in our schools

Jack Brewer, a former NFL star and current member of the Parkland, Fla. community argued America’s youth needs a new foundation in the wake of a mass shooting at a local high school on Wednesday.

Continue Reading Below

As of Thursday morning, 17 people were dead and many were injured after the suspect, 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz, allegedly entered Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and began firing an AR-15 rifle.

“These kids need prayer and these kids need a new foundation besides social media, besides the music that they listen to that’s polluting their minds,” Brewer said Thursday on FOX Business’ “Mornings with Maria.”

This is 25th most fatal shooting at a U.S. elementary, middle or high school since—and including—the 1999 Columbine High School massacre in which 15 people were killed.

Brewer, whose children also attend school in the Parkland community, said kids need to spend more time playing outside.

“These were not issues when I grew up 20 years ago,” he added.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

After the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in 2012, more than 430 people have been shot in 273 school shootings, according to a not-for-profit gun advocacy group that tracks school shootings found, as reported in The New York Times.

Brewer also pointed out the need for armed security in public schools.

“How much would it really cost to have armed security? We got military retirees that need jobs and need things to do. How hard will it really be for us to protect our kids in our schools?” Brewer said.