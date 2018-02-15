Dollar Tree: Nikolas Cruz, Florida shooting suspect, worked at Parkland store

Florida school shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz was employed at a Dollar Tree store in Parkland, where he allegedly killed 17 people during an attack at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School this week.

“We can confirm that Nikolas Cruz was an associate of our store in Parkland,” a Dollar Tree spokesperson said in a statement Thursday. “We will share any information with federal and local officials that may be helpful to their investigation. Our thoughts and prayers are with the entire Parkland community, especially the individuals affected and their families, at this time.”

Cruz, 19, began working at a Dollar tree store after he was expelled from the high school for disciplinary reasons. He transferred from a different Dollar Tree store at some point before the shooting, but the reasons for the transfer are unclear. One Dollar Tree employee at the store where Cruz worked as a cashier said the teenager was well-liked by his co-workers, The New York Times reported.

So far, Dollar Tree’s stock has been unaffected by the chain’s association with Cruz. Shares have rallied more than 35% in the past year.

The Virginia-based retail chain has more than 14,000 store locations in the U.S. and Canada and reported revenue of more than $20 billion in 2016.

Cruz was charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder during a court appearance Thursday. He was being held without bail.