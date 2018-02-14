Have flu-like symptoms: Stay home, Dr. Mike recommends

As Americans battle the worst flu outbreak in nearly a decade, Dr. Mikhail Varshavski, known as Dr. Mike on Instagram, recommends people having symptoms should stay home at least 24 hours.



The flu season is peaking early, according to Varshavski. People at high risk of serious complications include young children, pregnant women, people with chronic health conditions such as asthma and those 65 years or older.

“It came early, and it’s lasting an extra-long time,” Varshavski told FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo on “Mornings with Maria. “We have a record number of hospitalizations, record number of pediatric deaths.”

The flu spreads through contact. If you are sick, limit contact with others as much as possible to prevent them from being infected. If you are experiencing flu-like symptoms, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends staying home for at least 24 hours after any fever has ended.

“If they do have the flu, horrible, horrible, horrible to go outside and spread it to people,” Varshavski stressed. “You have to stay home.”

Even though the annual flu shot is not as effective against this year’s strain, the CDC says it’s still the most important step in preventing the virus. Also, if you have become ill, you are at risk of serious complications and should be treated with antiviral medications as soon as possible.

“Think about your immune system as being an army and it’s fighting infection,” said Varshavski, mentioning that potential for contracting illnesses such as pneumonia that can be life-threatening.

To stop the spread of germs, the CDC recommends covering your nose and mouth with a tissue when you cough or sneeze, wash your hands often with soap and water and clean and disinfect surfaces and objects that may be contaminated.