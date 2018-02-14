5 of the world's most expensive dog breeds

Meet Flynn, the bichon frise that was just crowned “Best in Show” at the 142nd Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show on Tuesday night.

The new champion, a jovial 5-year-old, outshined seven other finalists including a pug named Biggie and regal borzoi named Lucy, with his powder-puff fur and striking strut.



Nearly 3,000 well-bred and groomed canines from around the country compete for the prestigious title.



While the cost of getting your pup into the show is already quite expensive, there are certain breeds that are more high-priced than others.



Here are the five most expensive dog breeds, according to GoBankingRates.com.