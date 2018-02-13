Puerto Rico: Desolation lingers months after Irma and Maria

Supermodel Petra Nemcova is helping to pick up the pieces after disaster struck Puerto Rico.

She joined the effort to help rebuild the island after Hurricanes Maria and Irma battered the U.S. territory more than five months ago, causing massive flooding, death and extensive blackouts due to damage to the already-fragile electrical grid. Nemcova visited the U.S. territory and met with people who lost their homes after the storms. She said the biggest necessity is roofing.

“There are so many people still without roofs,” she told FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo on “Mornings with Maria.”

Nemocova is no stranger to coping with natural disasters. In 2004, she survived a devastating tsunami in Thailand after clinging to a tree for several hours.

The supermodel teamed with “All Hands and Hearts - Smart Response,” a non-profit organization that aims to address the immediate and long-term needs of communities after a natural disaster. She said anyone can volunteer to help.

“You don’t need to have the skills, we teach you everything,” Nemcova added.