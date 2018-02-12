Oracle, Caesars look to US college students to fill hiring gap

As worries over a tight labor market and higher wages overshadow Wall Street, Oracle (ORCL) CEO Mark Hurd tells FOX Business he will look to the next class of college graduates to fill their jobs gap.

“We will hire this year, probably 2,500 kids out of U.S. colleges and train them,” Hurd told Maria Bartiromo on “Mornings with Maria.”

Employers are facing a changing workforce and a skills gap is plaguing a number of industries across the nation, but Hurd wants to keep hiring inside the U.S. In his opinion, U.S. college students “are amongst the best talent.”

“It’s so exciting when they come into the company and our ability to recruit them,” he said and added that about 85% of the jobs offered will be accepted.

Caesars Entertainment (CZR) CEO Mark Frissora is also betting on college students to join 30,000 employees on the Las Vegas Strip.

“We have no issues hiring,” Frissora told Bartiromo. “Las Vegas College there is doing a great job in terms of providing good students.”