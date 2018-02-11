5 of the world's most expensive dog breeds

The “Super Bowl” of dog shows is set for next week in New York City, as the world’s most prestigious breeds face off to snatch the title of “Best in Show.”

The 142nd Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show is expected to shed a spotlight on nearly 3,000 well-bred and groomed canines from around the country.

While the cost of getting and taking care of a dog is already quite expensive, there are certain breeds that are more high-priced.

Here are the five most expensive dog breeds, according to GoBankingRates.com.