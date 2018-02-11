5 of the world's most expensive dog breeds

The “Super Bowl” of dog shows is set for next week in New York City, as the world’s most prestigious breeds face off to snatch the title of “Best in Show.”
The 142nd Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show is expected to shed a spotlight on nearly 3,000 well-bred and groomed canines from around the country.
While the cost of getting and taking care of a dog is already quite expensive, there are certain breeds that are more high-priced.
Here are the five most expensive dog breeds, according to GoBankingRates.com.
1. Tibetan Mastiff
Average purchase price: $2,500
Known as the great watchdog, this breed is by far the most expensive. On top of its average purchase price of $2,500, the grooming costs run about $70 per visit. Not to mention, medical expenses can reach around $3,000 due to common health issues like hip and elbow dysplasia.
2. Black Russian Terrier
Average purchase price: $1,800
These terriers, known for their large physiques, not only have a hefty purchase but grooming can run up to $105 per visit, and healthcare costs could run as high as $6,000 to manage common orthopedic and eye problems.
3. Portuguese Water Dog
Average purchase price: $2,500
These medium-sized pups cost an average price of $2,500, but grooming costs are slightly lower at $53 per visit as well as medical expenses at $2,700.
4. Irish Wolfhound
Average purchase price: $1,800
This gentle giant comes with the average price tag of $1,800 with grooming costs expected to average around $65 per visit and potential medical expenses to total around $7,000.
5. Golden Retriever
Average purchase price: $1,000
Often described as the perfect family dog, a purebred Golden Retriever can cost around $1,000 with grooming costs expected to cost around $56 per visit. However, potential medical costs, including certain cancers, could reach approximately $17,500 over the dog’s life span of 10 to 12 years.
