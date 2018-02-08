Meet the Boring Company: flamethrowers, hats and Elon Musk

Elon Musk’s Boring Company continues to garner major attention and may now have his eyes on Chicago's O'Hare Airport.

His venture is among four groups showing interest in an O’Hare Airport express train project the Chicago Tribune reported.

Commonly described as an infrastructure and tunnel firm, the Boring Company arose in December 2016 after Musk took to Twitter to complain about traffic congestion in Los Angeles. In a series of tweets, Musk said he was going to start a tunnel boring company that would address traffic by building underground tunnels to facilitate his “Hyperloop” concept and allow for fast travel between destinations.

“A large network of tunnels many levels deep would fix congestion in any city, no matter how large it grew (just keep adding levels). The key to making this work is increasing tunneling speed and dropping costs by a factor of 10 or more – this is the goal of The Boring Company,” the company’s website says. “Fast to dig, low cost tunnels would also make Hyperloop adoption viable and enable rapid transit across densely populated regions, enabling travel from New York to Washington DC in less than 30 minutes.”

The Boring Company tunnel under LA A post shared by Elon Musk (@elonmusk) on Oct 28, 2017 at 1:51pm PDT

The Boring Company has already begun testing its tunneling concept in Los Angeles. Musk shared an image of the company’s efforts on social media last October. At the time, the Tesla CEO said the tunnel was 500 feet long, with plans to stretch along Interstate 405 from Los Angeles International Airport to route 101 within about a year.

While the Boring Company has vowed to use only private funding to facilitate its tunnel construction, the company has turned to various product sales to fund its efforts. Musk sold 50,000 hats last year for $20 each, and then moved onto flamethrowers in recent weeks.

The sale of 20,000 flamethrowers, which go for $500 each, went viral on social media after selling out in five days. The devices are set to ship later this spring.

*This article was originally published on 2-1-18 and has been updated on 2-8-18.*

