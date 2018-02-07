Jim Carrey dumps Facebook stock and deletes his page

Comedian Jim Carrey announced that he is dumping his Facebook (FB) stock and deleting his fan page after claims the social media giant profited from Russian interference during the 2016 presidential election.

Carrey tweeted the news Tuesday, saying his decision was prompted by the company’s inability to stop the spread of fake news from circulating its feed.

“They’re still not doing enough to stop it. I encourage all other investors who care about our future to do the same. #unfriendfacebook,” the actor tweeted.

I’m dumping my @facebook stock and deleting my page because @facebook profited from Russian interference in our elections and they’re still not doing enough to stop it. I encourage all other investors who care about our future to do the same. #unfriendfacebook pic.twitter.com/KHWgZzhhmp — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) February 6, 2018

A spokesperson for Facebook did not immediately respond to FOX Business’ request for comment on the tweet. Facebook shares, however, are down 1% Wednesday.

Last September, CEO Mark Zuckerberg apologized for his initial comments, saying the idea of Facebook impacting the election was “crazy” and admitted that nearly 126 million of its users were impacted by ads bought by Russia to sway the election.