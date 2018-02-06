Texas widow decries alleged US double standard favoring illegal criminal immigrants

In March 2016, Courtney Hacking’s husband, 4-year old daughter and 22-month old son were killed by an illegal immigrant -- without a license -- in a car collision.

But rather than being sentenced to a lengthy prison term, Margarito Quintero Rosales was sentenced to two years behind bars, after which he will be deported back to his homeland, Mexico.

Hacking on Tuesday told FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo on “Mornings with Maria” there is a double standard in how America’s judicial system treats illegal immigrants versus American citizens.

“If I had committed that crime I feel I probably would have served the maximum sentence for it, however, because this person is an illegal citizen he still has the rights that our country gives to American citizens yet he doesn’t receive the same punishment.”

Hacking says that double standard is leading to illegal immigrants coming to America without fear of the potential consequences of a crime.

“So, we’re telling them come to America because, I mean, we can’t do anything to you.”

Hacking predicts Rosales will return to the U.S. after he is released from prison and sent back to Mexico.

“At the end of it, the man who killed my family got two years and he’ll be out in April and he’ll go right back to Mexico and two days later he’ll come right back because nothing says he can’t.”

The fact that Rosales is getting released early is particularly galling because Hacking’s husband had followed U.S. laws when he came to America.

“Finding out it was an illegal immigrant, my husband himself was an immigrant, he came from England, he came here legally, he did it the right way and he was a big believer in legal immigration, as am I.”