Eagles players to boycott White House visit: Reports

Several members of the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles say they will not attend the traditional visit to the White House to meet with President Donald Trump.

Eagles players who plan to boycott any invitation include wide receiver Torrey Smith, defensive end Chris Long and safety Malcolm Jenkins, NJ.com reported on Monday. All three players have been outspoken supporters of a wave of national anthem protests that Trump has repeatedly criticized in recent months.

“No. I’m not going to go to the White House. Are you kidding me?” Long said during an appearance on Barstool Sports’ “Pardon My Take” podcast last week.

Philadelphia Eagles representatives did not immediately respond to FOX Business’ request for comment on the team’s plans for any White House invitation. Championship teams from major sports leagues generally travel to the White House to celebrate their victory, though some teams, including the NBA’s Golden State Warriors, have not made the trip.

Jenkins served as a top player representative this season in meetings with NFL executives and owners related to the league’s handling of national anthem protests. The NFL launched a promotional campaign called “Let’s Listen Together” last month that will publicize social justice initiatives undertaken by NFL players.

"They call it the anthem protest," Smith said last week. "We're not protesting the anthem. It's a protest during the anthem. I understand why people are mad, or may be offended when someone takes a knee.”

Trump congratulated the Eagles on the Super Bowl win on his Twitter account Sunday.