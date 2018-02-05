Chemical in McDonald's fries could cure baldness, researchers say

A chemical typically used to cook McDonald’s french fries could possibly cure signs of baldness, a new research report found.

Continue Reading Below

Researchers at Yokohama National University in Japan released a study that found using a chemical called dimethylpolysiloxane, which is found in silicone and added to oil used to cook the fast food giant’s fries, is able to mass produce hair follicles in mice.

The research, which was released in the Biomaterials journal last week, said initial tests suggest that this method could also be potentially used to treat hair loss in humans.

The chemical, which is usually added to fries to prevent the hot oil from bubbling up and spitting out while it cooks, actually helps cells grow upwards of 5,000 hair follicle germs simultaneously when “cultured in the cooking aid,” scientists said.

“We demonstrated that the integrity of the oxygen supply through the bottom of the silicone chip was crucial to enabling both hair follicle germ (HFG) formation and subsequent hair shaft generation,” Yokohama National University Prof. Junji Fukuda, who conducted the study, told The Mirror.

The germs were then transplanted into bald mice that began to sprout new fur within days.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

The reason for the growth, scientists added, was that the chemical allows oxygen to easily pass through it, encouraging hair growth.

A spokesperson for McDonald’s did not immediately respond to FOX Business’ request for comment regarding the report’s findings.

Fukuda said while more research still needs to be done, his hope is that this technique will be used to improve human hair regenerative therapy to treat hair loss such as androgenic alopecia in the future.