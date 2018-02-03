Passport fee increases coming soon: Here's how to avoid the charge

Passport prices are increasing by $10, so if you have international travel planned in the coming year (and still lack a valid passport), be sure to get one before April.

Starting April 2, the passport execution fee will increase to $35 from $25. The fee covers the in-person submission of an application to a passport acceptance agency (the Post Office or a Department of State official) for identity verification and document review

The price boost will not affect those who are applying for a passport renewal.

Other passport fees vary: A passport card, which only permits land and sea travel to Canada, Mexico, the Caribbean and Bermuda, costs $30, and $15 for children under 16. A passport book, which allows air, sea and land travel, costs $110 for adults and $80 for children under 16.

The Department of State raised the prices after conducting a cost service study, during which it discovered that the $25 execution fee charge wasn’t adequately covering governmental services.