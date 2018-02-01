Super Bowl 52: How to win $25K while watching Sunday’s game

If you are one of the 100 million people expected to watch Sunday’s Super Bowl LII and wonder what will happen next at any given moment during the game, now is your chance to cash in on your prediction.

WinView, Inc., the nation’s leading live-sports prediction mobile games platform, is offering viewers of the Super Bowl an opportunity to test their sports IQ and win the $25,000 Perfect Game Jackpot.

“HQ Trivia, which is a craze as I am sure you know, has about a million people showing up for it on a good night, and the Super Bowl has well over 100 million people showing up so we figured people are going to bring their game day to the Super Bowl and we’ll see how well people do,” WinView Executive Chairman Tom Rogers told FOX Business’ Liz Claman.

Users of the app must answer 18 to 25 yes or no live prediction questions correctly, which are then sent straight to your phone during each quarter of the Super Bowl.

Some of the questions that may be asked during the big game are:

Will the first play be a pass or rush?

Will Brady pass for 30+ yards in the first quarter?

Will there be a sack or tackle for a loss on this particular drive?

Will there be a score in the final two minutes of the first half?

Rogers said the questions are designed to test your knowledge of the game.

“This is a game of skill. This is all about really following the game closely and predicting, based on how well you know the game, what may happen next,” he said.

Contestants can join any entry fee room ranging from $2 to $100, which is legal in 36 U.S. states, and compete against sports fans ranging from 6 to 25 players. WinView’s free entry contests offer smaller prize pools and are legal to play in all 50 states.

The New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles will face off in this year’s Super Bowl at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday.