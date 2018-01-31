Super Bowl bonuses: What Patriots, Eagles players will earn

Only one team will leave Super Bowl 52 with the Lombardi Trophy on Sunday, but players on both the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles will go home with a paycheck, thanks to the NFL’s playoff bonus structure.

The NFL’s collective-bargaining agreement mandates equal pay shares for all players in each playoff round, regardless of an individual player’s salary during the regular season. In the Super Bowl, the winning team earns a double share.

This year, players on the team that wins Super Bowl 52 will earn an $112,000 bonus for the game. Players on the losing team will each earn $56,000.

Both the Patriots and the Eagles earned a first-round bye and then secured victories in the divisional and conference championship rounds to earn a spot in the Super Bowl. Players on whichever team eventually wins the Super Bowl will rake in a total of $191,000 in bonus money from all playoff rounds, while the losing team’s players will earn $135,000.

For highly-paid players, playoff checks can mark a significant pay cut compared to what they typically earn for a regular-season game. Eagles offensive lineman Lane Johnson had a base salary of $7,750,000 in 2017, or roughly $456,000 per week over a full 17-week schedule.

Super Bowl 52 is set to kick off at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday.