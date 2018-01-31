Bud Light to honor Super Bowl bet, throw party for Philly if Eagles win

Bud Light isn’t backing down from its vow to throw a party for the city of Philadelphia if the Eagles win Super Bowl 52 on Sunday.

The Anheuser-Busch beer brand’s bet traces back to last August, when Eagles offensive lineman Lane Johnson told reporters that he would be “giving out beer to everybody” if Philadelphia won a Super Bowl. Bud Light responded to his comment with a friendly bet, offering to cover party costs if the Eagles won the big game.

Months later, the Eagles are set to face the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl, just one win away from free beer. However, Bud Light is staying mum about its plans for the party, should the Eagles win.

“Congrats to the Eagles on earning a trip to Super Bowl LII! We still plan to honor our commitment and have an epic celebration, but true friends of the crown never assume victory, so in the interest of not jinxing the team, we will keep our plans under wraps until the outcome of the Super Bowl is determined,” Bud Light said in a statement to FOX Business.

“We look forward to delivering on our promise and sharing a few beers with our friends in Philly should the Eagles bring home the Lombardi Trophy. Fly Eagles Fly and just this once – Philly Philly,” the company added.

Bud Light is also set to continue its “Dilly Dilly” commercial series during the Super Bowl. The 60-second spot will feature the latest hijinks of the brand’s trademark medieval characters, who happen to be obsessed with light beer. The brand released a special “Philly, Philly” version of the popular ad earlier this month to commemorate the Eagles’ title run.

Johnson is also ready to hold up his end of the bargain.

“I really don’t mind putting in my own money if we’re going to a parade,” the Eagles lineman told NJ.com. “Nobody expected it, but here we are. I’ll be a man of my word. It’ll be fun.”