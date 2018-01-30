Super Bowl 2018 prop bets feature Pink, Tom Brady's stolen jersey

The New England Patriots’ battle with the Philadelphia Eagles will be the main attraction on Super Bowl Sunday, but some sportsbooks are offering gamblers the chance to root for plenty of other potential developments.

Continue Reading Below

This year’s slate of Super Bowl prop bets from Bovada.LV, a popular online sportsbook, allow fans to place wagers on various elements of the game broadcast, including the Super Bowl halftime show featuring Justin Timberlake, pop star Pink’s performance of the national anthem and what color liquid will be dumped on the Super Bowl winning coach. In Las Vegas, the Westgate SuperBook is offering more than 400 prop bets tied to the action.

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is heavily featured in this year’s crop of wagers. Fans can even bet on whether his Super Bowl jersey will be stolen, much as it was in the immediate aftermath of the Patriots’ championship victory last year against the Atlanta Falcons.

A full breakdown of this year’s most interesting Super Bowl prop bets can be found below. All bets and odds are courtesy of Bovada.LV as of Jan. 26 and are subject to change.

National Anthem

What color will Pink's hair be when she starts to sing the National Anthem?

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

White/Blonde 5/4

Pink/Red 7/4

Blue/Purple 5/1

Brown/Black 5/1

Green 5/1

Note: Predominant color.

Will Pink be airborne at any point during her singing the National Anthem?

Yes +250 (5/2)

No -400 (1/4)

*Note: Must be airborne from first note sang until she finishes saying Brave for the first time.

Will Pink forget or omit a word from the National Anthem?

Yes +300 (3/1)

No -500 (1/5)

*Note: From moment she sings first note until she finishes saying Brave for the first time.

Halftime Show

What color will Justin Timberlake's shoes be when he begins his Halftime show performance?

White 4/5

Black 7/4

Brown/Beige 7/1

Blue 10/1

Green 10/1

Red 16/1

Yellow 20/1

*Note: Predominant color.

Will Justin Timberlake be wearing a hat when he begins his Halftime show performance?

Yes +140 (7/5)

No -180 (5/9)

Will Justin Timberlake cover a Prince song during Halftime?

Yes +200 (2/1)

No -300 (1/3)

Will any members from NSync perform with Justin Timberlake?

Yes +300 (3/1)

No -500 (1/5)

How many times will “Wardrobe Malfunction” be mentioned during broadcast?

Over 1.5 +170 (17/10)

Under 1.5 -250 (2/5)

*Note: From kickoff until final whistle, halftime does not count.

How many times will Janet Jackson be mentioned during broadcast?

Over/Under 1.5

*Note: From kickoff until final whistle, halftime does not count.

Patriots vs. Eagles

Who will be mentioned first during broadcast?

Patriots owner Robert Kraft -140 (5/7)

Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie EVEN (1/1)

*Note: From kickoff until final whistle, halftime does not count.

What Color will Bill Belichick’s shirt be at kickoff?

Blue 4/5

Grey 3/2

Red 15/2

White 15/2

*Note: Predominant color.

How many times will Tom Brady’s age be mentioned during broadcast?

Over 1.5 -200 (1/2)

Under 1.5 +150 (3/2)

*Note: From kickoff until final whistle, halftime does not count.

How many times will Giselle Bundchen be shown on TV during broadcast?

Over 1.5 EVEN (1/1)

Under 1.5 -140 (5/7)

*Note: From kickoff until final whistle, halftime does not count. Must refer to vomiting or a similar work and say McNabb.

Will Donovan McNabb’s vomiting incident from Super Bowl 39 be mentioned during the broadcast?

Yes +150 (3/2)

No -200 (1/2)

*Note: From kickoff until final whistle, halftime does not count

Will Terrell Owens be mentioned during the broadcast?

Yes +150 (3/2)

No -200 (1/2)

*Note: From kickoff until final whistle, halftime does not count. Must say Terrell Owens

How many times will the temperature outside the Stadium be mentioned during broadcast?

Over 1 -140 (5/7)

Under 1 EVEN (1/1)

*Note: From kickoff until final whistle, halftime does not count.

Miscellaneous

Over/Under Donald Trump Tweets on February 4th, 2018

Over/Under 5

Will Donald Trump be mentioned during broadcast?

Yes +110 (11/10)

No -150 (2/3)

What color will the liquid be that is poured on the game winning Coach?

Lime/Green/Yellow 9/4

Orange 5/2

Red 2/1

Clear/Water 4/1

Blue 7/1

Purple 10/1

*Note: Must be clearly shown on TV.

Will Tom Brady’s jersey be stolen again?

Yes 10/1

*Note: Must be reported by ESPN within 48 hours of the end of the Super Bowl.