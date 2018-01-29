Lara Trump: Clinton's Grammy spoof 'despicable' and 'sad'

Lara Trump, the daughter-in-law of President Trump, on Monday said Hillary Clinton’s ‘Fire and Fury’ cameo on the Grammys was disrespectful and “sad.”

“I stopped watching these shows a long time ago for this exact reason and I think the American public as a whole probably feels the same way. I thought it was despicable, disgusting, and quite frankly sad,” Trump told FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo on “Mornings with Maria.”

Lara wasn’t the only member of Trump’s family speaking up. Donald Trump Jr. on Monday morning took to Twitter saying Americans are realizing how “awesome” it is to have his father in office.

The more Hillary goes on television the more the American people realize how awesome it is to have @realDonaldTrump in office #GrammyAwards2018 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) January 29, 2018

Trump added, from a business standpoint, Clinton’s assumption that everyone in America agrees with her is bad for her brand.

“Obviously the country does not agree because Donald Trump is our president -- they chose him November 8th 2016,” she said. “Look at where this country has come in the year that he has been in office. You know, the economy is booming. People are back to work unemployment is at record lows right now and we have so much to look forward to from this president.”