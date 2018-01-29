Elon Musk has sold $5M worth of flamethrowers since Sunday

Tech entrepreneur Elon Musk says he has sold more than $5 million worth of flamethrowers since Sunday through The Boring Company, his infrastructure firm.

Musk tweeted Monday afternoon that sales of the flamethrowers, which went online on Sunday, had eclipsed 10,000. The flamethrowers are listed at $500 each on The Boring Company’s website, which says they will ship in the spring.

“The rumor that I’m secretly creating a zombie apocalypse to generate demand for flamethrowers is completely false,” Musk joked on Twitter.

The company’s website also lists a fire extinguisher for $30 per unit. The extinguisher “comes with a cool sticker,” according to the product listing.

Musk, 46, is best known as co-founder of the electric car company Tesla and aerospace company SpaceX. He posted a video of himself using one of the flamethrowers on his Instagram account over the weekend.

Musk promised to sell the flamethrowers if the Boring Company sold 50,000 branded hats, the Verge reported.

“Obviously, a flamethrower is a super terrible idea. Definitely don’t buy one,” Musk wrote on Twitter. “Unless you like fun.”