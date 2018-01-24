This will be President Trump's message in Davos, Rick Perry says

President Trump is due to arrive in Davos, Switzerland on Friday for a much-anticipated speech about his ‘America First’ agenda to attendees at the World Economic Forum.

While thousands of demonstrators have already gathered to protest his arrival, U.S. Secretary of Energy Rick Perry said the problem is that most people don’t really understand what his America First message is all about.

“It’s really pretty simple from my perspective. This is about America being competitive around the globe. When folks are thinking about where you want to buy your energy from or where you want that next load of LNG [liquefied natural gas] to come from, we want you to think about America first,” Perry told FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo on “Mornings with Maria,” in Davos.

Perry said there has been a dramatic shift of energy in the U.S. since 2005 creating an absolute “revolution” in the country’s oil and gas industry, which has completely changed the geopolitical dynamics in the world with America now being at the forefront.

“We’re now the No. 1 oil and gas producing nation on the face of the earth. I mean who would have thought that a decade ago,” he added. “[President Trump’s] message here [is] that is it’s a new day in the United States and we are going to be relying on fossil fuels for decades to come.”

The overall goal, he said, is to make sure Trump gets that message across to all U.S. allies that it’s not just about exporting energy but about exporting freedom.

“We are exporting to our allies in Europe, the opportunity to truly have a choice on where you buy your energy from and that kind of freedom is priceless.”

