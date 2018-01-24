Super Bowl commercials: What brands have planned for this year's game

With Super Bowl LII just days away, some of the world’s largest companies are set to roll out their best creative for this year’s slate of commercials during the big game.

Advertisers are shelling out more than $5 million for a 30-second advertisement during this year’s Super Bowl. The cost for Super Bowl ads has more than doubled since 2007.

The price is steep, but the NFL’s title game provides companies with a rare opportunity to reach an audience that has topped 106 million viewers each year since 2010. Anheuser-Busch and PepsiCo are just two of the corporations that regularly advertise on Super Bowl Sunday.

FOX Business breaks down this year’s slate of intriguing, funny, or just plain weird Super Bowl commercials below.

Doritos + Mountain Dew

PepsiCo is challenging the status quo for combining two products into one 60-second spot during the Super Bowl. “Game of Thrones” star Peter Dinklage will represent Doritos Blaze, a new flavor of the chip, while actor Morgan Freeman will represent Mountain Dew Ice, a new flavor of the soda.

M&M's

The Mars Inc. candy brand is celebrating its first Super Bowl ad since 2014 by having actor Danny DeVito lounge in a pool of chocolate. M&M's teased DeVito's involvement in a 15-second preview below.

Bud Light

Bud Light's "Dilly Dilly" commercial series, featuring medieval characters obsessed with the Anheuser-Busch brew, will culminate at the Super Bowl with a 60-second spot, Ad Age reported.

As a bonus, Bud Light released a special "Philly Philly" version of the ad to commemorate the Philadelphia Eagles' run to this year's championship.

Groupon

The e-commerce marketplace and deals site enlisted "Girls Trip" star Tiffany Haddish to promote its platform during this year's championship and released a teaser video for the upcoming commercial.

Stella Artois

Stella Artois tapped Matt Damon, the actor and founder of Water.org, for a Super Bowl ad that encourages customers to buy beer for a good cause. The brand says each purchase of a 12-pack will help Water.org provide 12 months of clean water for a person in a developing country.