Is your local Toys "R" Us store closing? Here's the full list

The holiday season could not save troubled toy maker Toys “R” Us from its money woes.

The retailer announced its plans to shutter a fifth of its U.S. stores on Tuesday, closing down as many as 182 outlets across the country, according to a court filing.



The decision comes nearly five months after the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in September. The planned closures are expected to begin early next month with completion due by the end of April.

A spokesperson for the company gave FOX Business a full list of Toy "R" Us and Babies "R" Us locations that its planning to close.

• 2600 McFarland Blvd. East, Tuscaloosa AL

• 335 Summit Blvd., Birmingham AL

• 801 W. 32nd Street, Yuma AZ

• 12801 North Tatum Blvd., Paradise Valley AZ

• 9139 Indian Bend Rd., Scottsdale AZ

• 4619 N. Oracle Rd., Tucson AZ

• 7000 E. Mayo Blvd., Scottsdale AZ

• US 60 and Signal Butte Rd., Mesa AZ

• 2616 S. Shackleford Rd., Little Rock AR

• 42500 Jackson St., Indio CA

• 1189 Simi Town Ctr. Way, Simi Valley CA

• 26573 Carl Boyer Dr., Santa Clarita CA

• 960 Lakes Dr., Covina CA

• 1600 S. Azusa Ave., Puente Hills CA

• 2575 E. Imperial Highway, Brea CA

• 530 Westminster Mall, Westminster CA

• 20120 Hawthorne Blvd., Torrance CA

• 2550 Canyon Springs Pkwy S., Riverside CA

• 700 "A" Onstott Rd., Yuba City CA

• 2785 E. Bidwell St., Folsom CA

• 1330 Fitzgerald, Pinole CA

• 4505 Century Blvd., Pittsburg CA

• 600 Francisco Blvd., San Rafael CA

• 5461 Lone Tree Way, Brentwood CA

• 1400 Gateway Blvd., Fairfield CA

• 3938 Horton, Emeryville CA

• 2179 Monterey Hwy., E. San Jose CA

• 865 Blossom Hill Rd., San Jose / Almade CA

• 3520 W. Shaw Ave., Fresno CA

• 31250 Court House Dr., Union City CA

• 10640 Trinity Pkwy., Stockton CA

• 3900 Bristol Street, Santa Ana CA

• 3665 Grand Oaks, Corona CA

• 1240 W. Morena Blvd., Mission Bay CA

• 8181 Mira Mesa Blvd., Mira Mesa CA

• 1990 University Drive, Vista CA

• 1150 S. Ironton, Aurora CO

• 376 North Universal Drive, North Haven CT

• 275 Union St., Waterbury CT

• 3491 Berlin Turnpike, Newington CT

• 169 Hale Road, Manchester CT

• 1625 Apalachee Pkwy., Tallahassee FL

• 1900 Tyrone Blvd., St. Petersburg FL

• 3908 West Hillsborough Avenue, Tampa FL

• 6001 Argyle Forest Blvd., Orange Park FL

• Spring 708 West State Rd. 436, Altamonte FL

• 21697 State Road #7, Boca Raton FL

• 10732 SW Village Pkwy., Port St. Lucie FL

• 450 South SR 7, Royal Palm Beach FL

• 2601 W.Osceola Parkway, Kissimmee FL

• 6001 West Sample Road, Coral Springs FL

• 3214 N John Young Pkwy., Kissimmee F

• 2601 Dawson Rd., Albany GA

• 2955 Cobb Parkway, Smyrna GA

• 6380 No. Point Parkway, Alpharetta GA

• 1155 Mt. Vernon Hwy., Dunwoody GA

• 6875 Douglas Boulevard, Douglasville GA

• 8160 Mall Parkway, Conyers GA

• 221 Newnan Crossing Bypass, Newnan GA

• 132 Pavilion Parkway, Fayetteville GA

• 3928 E 82nd Street, Indianapolis IN

• 8800 US 31 South, Greenwood IN

• 1211 E. Army Post Rd., S. Des Moines IA

• 8801 University Ave., Des Moines IA

• 1610 Deerfield Rd., Highland Park IL

• 16 East Golf Rd., Schaumburg IL

• 295 Center Drive, Vernon Hills IL

• 5001 Lincoln Highway, Matteson IL

• 6420 W. Fullerton, Bricktown IL

• 7750 South Cicero Avenue, Burbank IL

• 5660 Touhy Avenue, Niles IL

• 4646 W. Kellogg, Wichita KS

• 8500 W 135th Street, Overland Park KS

• 4900 Shelbyville Rd., St. Mathews KY

• 1155 Buck Creek Rd., Simpsonville KY

• 1965 Star Shoot Parkway, Lexington KY

• 137 Northshore Blvd., Slidell LA

• 6 Bangor Mall Blvd., Bangor ME

• 200 Running Hill Road, Portland ME

• 8401 Mike Shapiro Drive, Clinton MD

• 302 Providence, Dedham MA

• 70 Worcester Providence Tpk/Rt. 146, Millbury MA

• 50 Holyoke Street, Holyoke MA

• 217 Hartford Ave., Bellingham MA

• 6110 Shops Way, Northborough MA

• Shoppers World Plaza, 1 Worcester Road, Framingham MA

• 5363 Harvey Street, Muskegon MI

• 2620 Crossing Circle, Traverse City MI

• 5900 W. Saginaw Highway, Lansing MI

• 4923 28th Street South East, Grand Rapids MI

• 3725 Carpenter Road, Ann Arbor MI

• 3725 Washtenaw, Ann Arbor MI

• 14100 Wayzata Blvd., Minnetonka MN

• 170 89th Ave., Blaine MN

• 8236 Tamarack Village, Woodbury MN

• 900 West 78th Street South, Richfield MN

• 1003 Bonita Lakes Circle, Meridian MS

• 200 Bass Pro Dr., Pearl MS

• 1901 Bernadette, Columbia MO

• 201 Silver Springs Rd., Cape Girardeau MO

• 5590 St. Louis Mills Blvd., Bridgeton MO

• 220 THF Blvd., Chesterfield MO

• 3505 S. 140th Plaza, Omaha NE

• 2150 North Rainbow Blvd., Las Vegas NV

• 7020 Arroyo Crossing Parkway, Spring Valley NV

• 45 Hotel Circle, Albuquerque NM

• 801 Fairview Road, Asheville NC

• 7001 Fayetteville Road, Durham NC

• 3300 Westgate Drive, Durham NC

• 29 Gusabel Avenue, Nashua NH

• 1280 Rt. 22 & St. James Ave., Phillipsburg NJ

• 137 Route 35, Eatontown NJ

• 100 Promenade Blvd., Bridgewater NJ

• 2700 Route 22 East., Union NJ

• 909 US Hwy 1 South., North Brunswick NJ

• Rt. 541 & Cadillac Road, Burlington NJ

• 2135 Route 38, Cherry Hill NJ

• 7 Wayne Hills Mall, Wayne NJ

• 545 Route 17 South, Paramus NJ

• 98 Route 10 West., East Hanover NJ

• Kids World 900 Center Drive, Elizabeth NJ

• 50 International Drive South, Mt. Olive NJ

• 139-19 20th Ave., College Point NY

• 24-30 Union Square E, Union Square NY

• 5181 Sunrise Hwy., Sayville NY

• 5214 Sunrise Hwy., Massapequa NY

• 2335 Marketplace Drive, Henrietta NY

• 1569 Niagara Falls Blvd., Buffalo NY

• 401 Frank Sottile Boulevard, Kingston NY

• 708 Upper Glen St., Glens Falls NY

• 221 Wade Road Extension, Latham NY

• 2700 Central Park Ave., Yonkers NY

• 66 Metropolitan Ave., Middle Village NY

• 1350 Corporate Drive, Westbury NY

• 108 Veterans Memorial Highway, Commack NY

• 461 Lycoming Mall Cir, Williamsport NY

• 1530 Ridge Rd. West, Greece NY

• 6251 Glenway Ave., Western Hills OH

• 2661 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd., Dayton OH

• 7841 Mentor Ave., Mentor OH

• 3610 West Dublin-Granville Rd., Dublin OH

• 1119 SE 66th St., Oklahoma City OK

• 5609-E Rogers Ave., Fort Smith OK

• 560 Ed Noble Pkwy., Norman OK

• 1061 N. Dupont Highway, Dover PA

• 100 Welsh Road, Horsham PA

• 6680 Peach St., Erie PA

• 3700 William Penn Highway, Monroeville PA

• 104 Bartlett Ave., Exton PA

• 2003 Cheryl Dr., Ross Park Mall PA

• 301 Oakspring Road, Washington PA

• 18/Valley View Dr., Beaver Valley Route PA

• 300 Quaker Lane, Warwick RI

• 254 Harbison Boulevard, Columbia SC

• 450 E. Disk Drive, Rapid City SD

• 7676 Polo Ground Blvd., Memphis TN

• 5731 Nolensville Rd., Nashville TN

• 801 Mesa Hills Dr., West El Paso TX

• 9730 Katy Freeway, Katy TX

• 170 E. Stacy Road, Allen TX

• 7730 N. MacArthur Blvd, Irving TX

• 420 E. Round Grove Rd., Lewisville TX

• 13710 Dallas Parkway, Dallas Galleria TX

• 1309 W. Pipeline Rd., Hurst TX

• 5800 Overton Ridge Blvd., Hulen TX

• 4042 Riverdale Rd., Ogden UT

• 1122 Fort Union Boulevard, Midvale UT

• 14173 Crossing Place, Potomac Mills VA

• 12153 Jefferson Ave., Newport News VA

• 3567 N.W. Randall Way, Silverdale WA

• 1325A S.E. Everett Mall Parkway, Everett WA

• 6104 N. Division Street, Spokane WA

• 18550 W. Bluemound Rd., Brookfield WI

• 2161 Zeier Road, Madison WI

