This is the least educated state in America, study finds

Mississippi has been ranked the least educated state in the U.S., according to a national study released Tuesday.

Continue Reading Below

Personal finance website WalletHub released its annual list of the most and least educated states in America list after analyzing key factors in all 50 states, including educational attainment, school quality and achievement gaps between genders and races.

The most educated state is Massachusetts with a total score of 81.92%, after topping the list in both educational attainment and quality of education. Maryland, Connecticut, Vermont and Colorado followed filling out the top five most educated states list. Maryland, which came in second, had the highest school system rating in the country, which is 16.2 times higher than in Nebraska, the state with the lowest at 1.7%.

Massachusetts scored the top spot because it had the highest share of bachelor’s degree holders (aged 25 and older) at 41.3%, which is 2.1 times higher than in West Virginia, the state with the lowest at 19.6%.

Additionally, the list falls in line with the company’s 2017’s list, where Massachusetts came in first and Mississippi came in last.

Here are the top ten most and least educated states in America.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Most Educated States

1) Massachusetts

2) Maryland

3) Connecticut

4) Vermont

5) Colorado

6) Virginia

7) New Hampshire

8) Minnesota

9) Washington

10) New Jersey



Least Educated States

41) New Mexico

42) Oklahoma

43) Tennessee

44) Nevada

45) Kentucky

46) Alabama

47) Arkansas

48) Louisiana

49) West Virginia

50) Mississippi

