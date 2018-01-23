Fired Google employee having trouble finding employment

James Damore, the Google (GOOGL) employee fired over his memo criticizing the tech giant’s diversity policy and culture has since filed a class-action lawsuit against the company. Despite the lawsuit, Google executives have stood by the decision.

Continue Reading Below

“As we both know, you can’t really trust the company’s public response, especially when they’re being sued,” Damore told FOX Business’ Stuart Varney on “Varney & Co.”

According to Damore, most of his former colleagues agree with him.

“Do I think that they regret firing me? Of course, most Google employees and Americans when they’re polled disagree with the firing. And, it really exposed the internal, toxic political culture that was at Google.”

Damore says the memo led to a discussion at the company about diversity as well as allegations of illegal practices.

“Once they fired me that just silenced everything and so, in that case maybe they don’t regret firing me because it silenced any progress within, you know, attacking their policies.”

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

The coverage of his firing as well as his lawsuit have impacted Damore’s efforts to find a new job.

“It’s definitely been difficult.”